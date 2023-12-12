Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri said on Monday that there is no restriction on the IDF's activity in Gaza and it will continue until Hamas is eradicated.

"Time is no timeframe. We will act as much as we need to, according to the needs of the army. Of course we do this while conversing daily with the Americans. When we achieve our goals we will stay in Gaza - to keep it demilitarized," Deri stated in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

The Palestinian Authority, he added, is not suitable, as far as Israel is concerned, to oversee Gaza the day after the war. "We will not rely on any international force, but only on ourselves. Until we are convinced that there is no longer a threat and there is a body of the Gulf states that will rehabilitate and manage civilian issues in the Strip. Israel will stop supplying it with water and electricity. The Palestinian Authority is trying to portray that they want to make reforms in order to control the Strip. They should first be able to rule Judea and Samaria. They don't have the capabilities for that."

On the entry of humanitarian equipment into Gaza, Deri said that "we have no interest in mass epidemics breaking out there that would also harm our soldiers. We inspect what goes in there, but Israel is no longer responsible for supplying water and electricity."

In his opinion, only continued pressure on Hamas will lead to the release of more hostages. "It was only when we went in with a very strong ground maneuver that Sinwar started sending mediators and talking about a deal. When he has no air, he is ready to go for deals. Therefore, we have no other choice, the ground maneuver brings about the release of the hostages."