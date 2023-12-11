Master sergeant (res.) Tzvika Lavi, a resident of the Binyamin region town of Eli who was seriously injured two weeks ago in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

His family gathered by his bedside and said their goodbyes to him with peaceful music and prayers accompanied by many tears.

Tzvika is survived by his wife Talia and his three small children: Shaked, Amitai and Aviv, aged four, three and six months.

Israel Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, eulogized him, "Tzvika was a precious person, another jewel who fell, one of our best sons. He joins the other heroes who left their home and family and devoted themselves to the sanctification of God in this war."

"We share in the family's terrible sorrow, and pray that God will comfort them and heal their pain," he added.

The Har Hevron Regional Council and the community of Carmel also published a statement of mourning which read, "We inform you with great pain and sorrow of the death of Tzvika Levy (Lavi), son of Moshe and Mimi Levy, residents of Carmel. Tonight - the fifth candle of Hanukkah - he left us."

"Tzvika was in the midst of studying for a master's degree in social work in combination with work in the field," said the Har Hevron Regional Council. "He was connected to the Torah and to action. He was always the first to help and act. In these moments we embrace the Levy family and the members of Moshav Carmel."