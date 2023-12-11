Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar held an assessment today (Monday) in Gaza with the commander of the Southern Command, commander of Division 98 and the Commando Regiment commander.

Halevi referred to increasing the war efforts against Hamas. "There is a lot of pressure here, I think that this surrender, the people who come out and raise their hands, is also breaking the spirit. It also accelerates achievements. In the end we want to move forward quickly."

We are also intensifying achievements in northern Gaza, the entrance to southern Gaza, and also deep into the ground – all these places, all these tactics, are very important for our achievements. The main method is the combination of the infantry and engineering armor together here on the ground, your connection to the intelligence and Shin Bet, and the actual physical presence here. I see it; it is very, very important. We have to constantly test the intelligence that is available, regiment commanders, to translate this into the best action, and of course the connection to the Air Force which is very significant," he added.

I say here to everyone, convey this to the people as well. After this you each return to your own home, to your own place, the pace of the entry and the course of the entry is very impressive. I am also telling you this in historical terms, with a defense system that is ready and waiting, the presence here in a constructed area is very, very impressive, and now it's going to be broken into pieces," concluded the Chief of Staff.

The head of the Shin Bet said "I am happy to meet both our coordinators and our combat soldiers, who work together with you, here in the streets of Khan Yunis. I think that what was presented here about the connection between intelligence and fire at very, very fast rates, also things that we decipher and get here, and also things that come really quickly, at the speed of light or sound more correctly, both save lives, also bring shafts, also bring commanders and this way they break the enemy."

"I think that this is a war of shafts, it seems to me that what is special about this war is that it should also be broad, in order to collapse the operational and governmental infrastructures, but also to be very, very focused in order to reach our citizens and get them out of here. It seems to me that there is no force that can stand against this combination," he added.