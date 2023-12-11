Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists have been apprehended by the IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) over the past month and transferred for further questioning by the ISA and Unit 504, the IDF announced this evening (Monday)

Since the end of the operational pause, the IDF and ISA apprehended approximately 140 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The operatives were detained in recent days by IDF soldiers. Some voluntarily turned themselves in and were transferred by field interrogators from Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA for further questioning.

In the past month, a total of over 350 Hamas terrorist operatives were apprehended by the IDF and ISA. In addition, over 120 Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives were apprehended. Overall, over 500 terrorist operatives were apprehended in the Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning.

Some of the terrorist operatives were apprehended while hiding inside civilian buildings, schools, and shelters.

The investigations yielded intelligence that assisted in locating additional terrorist operatives, as well as the security of IDF troops