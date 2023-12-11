IDF soldiers uncovered a room used for RPG training of terrorists inside a mosque in Jabalya. Nahal Brigade soldiers also found many weapons- including rifles, grenades, cartridges, etc. – some of them inside UNRWA bags.

Earlier, the IDF revealed that overnight, the Jerusalem Brigade, in cooperation with intelligence, ground, and air forces, thwarted an attempted Hamas attack on IDF troops and destroyed a tunnel shaft

A Hamas attack on a location where IDF troops were taking cover was thwarted. IDF soldiers targeted terrorists who came out of the tunnel shaft and destroyed it.

Due to the precise intelligence and vigilance of the soldiers, the terrorists were targeted and the underground tunnel route was destroyed.