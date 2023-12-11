חשיפת והשמדת מנהרות ברצועה דובר צהל

The IDF's Jerusalem Brigade, in cooperation with intelligence, ground, and air forces, thwarted an attempted Hamas attack on IDF troops and destroyed a tunnel shaft

A Hamas attack on a location where IDF troops were taking cover was thwarted. IDF soldiers targeted terrorists who came out of the tunnel shaft and destroyed it.

Due to the precise intelligence and vigilance of the soldiers, the terrorists were targeted and the underground tunnel route was destroyed.

In response to launches from Lebanon toward communities in the Western Galilee earlier today (Monday), IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military site.

Over the past hours, a number of launches were also identified from Lebanon toward IDF posts in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of fire.