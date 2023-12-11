“Palestinian flags flutter from the fallen cities of Eurabia”

By Giulio Meotti

“I think the West is on the verge of collapsing in on itself. I am deeply disgusted by the situation and the behavior of the majority of politicians."

Thus the famous French cartoonist Enki Bilal, a legend of drawing.

“We let the Trojan horse in. I've been telling my friends for thirty years that we're screwed with Islamism. When the Muslim Brotherhood appeared in Afghanistan, I wrote 'The Sleep of the Monster', a very harsh book published in 1998 and which sold 300,000 copies; my remarks were 100 percent inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood but, at that moment, I did not want to name, and therefore target, just one religion. So I chose to talk about the three monotheisms. In twenty years, and probably less, perhaps only ten, we will no longer recognize Europe. We are witnessing the end of a world, of a great world, our West. And the end of the West hides this kind of reverse McCarthyism called Wokism and which produces hatred towards Israel, towards capitalism, towards the white man. It takes incredible blindness, even a form of intellectual hemiplegia, not to see what Islamization is. How could this have escaped the attention of young people and wokists? How can one be Wokist, that is, integrate neofeminism and Islamogoschism? I do not understand ! Have we heard from the neo-feminists about Iranian women? Do the LGBT associations demonstrating for the Palestinians know how homosexuals are treated in Gaza? Lack of culture is winning."

Meanwhile, Palestinian flags flutter from the cities of Eurabia.

The municipality of Oslo displayed the Palestinian flag.

“At best, we are witnessing a creeping Islamization of Norway, but it is even more correct to define it as an open Islamization” writes Hege Storhaug in Aftonposten, the first Norwegian newspaper that for decades has promoted uncritical immigration .

Mohammad has been the most popular name among those born in Oslo for eleven consecutive years, according to the Department of Statistics. The Pew Research Center believes that with a high migration flow, the 200,000 Muslims in Norway will be 1,100,000 in 2050.

Throughout the country, mosques are springing up like mushrooms: a nightclub in Vadsø transformed into a mosque. The venerable old brick building of Sandejord, the headquarters of the Red Cross, purchased and transformed into a mosque. The late 19th century Landfalløya chapel taken over by the Al-Ghazali centre. Folkets Hus in Hammerfest has become a mosque...

The City Council of Trondheim, Norway's third-largest city, has passed a motion calling on residents to personally boycott Israeli goods, a city that aspires to be "de-Israelized." Then it was the turn of another Norwegian city, Tromso, whose city council approved a similar motion. More than 40 percent of Norwegians are already boycotting Israeli products or are in favor of doing so, according to a poll.

Telegraph reports that the mayor of Tromsø, the Norwegian city where tourists go to see the Northern Lights and twinned with Gaza, hosted a Hamas officer mayor of Gaza. When the Nazis arrived, the Norwegians handed over all the Jews of Tromsø to them, where today there are only two Jews left. “Norway risks becoming a country without a Jewish population,” reads an editorial in Aftenposten.

The Oslo Film Festival rejected the documentary "The Other Dreamers", about the lives of disabled children, simply because it was Israeli. All Norwegian universities refused to host the great lawyer Alan Dershowitz for a lecture tour on the Middle East. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has excluded Israeli companies, such as Africa Israel Investments and Danya Cebus, from the Pension Global Fund, the fund that invests the richess of the country's oil and gas in foreign stocks and bonds and holds more than one percent of all global stocks. A newspaper, Dagbladet, glory of the Norwegian left, published a cartoon in which Palestinian terrorists leave a prison with the Nazi symbol of Buchenwald: "Jedem Das Seine". The newspaper Aftenposten published an article in which Jostein Gaarder, Norway's most famous writer, imagined the destruction of Israel. Gaarder, whose book Sophia's World has been translated into 53 languages and sold millions of copies, justified the expulsion of all Jewish people from his land. “We do not recognize the State of Israel,” Gaarder wrote as an Iranian imam.

When you see a Palestinian flag on the flagpole of a city hall or parliament, that is already a society in the process of subjugation.

Meanwhile, the Trondheim synagogue has become one of the most protected buildings in all of Norway. Vidkun Quisling, the collaborator, would be proud of his followers, even if they no longer call themselves National Socialists, but "progressives".

Glittering outside; this Europe is putrid inside.