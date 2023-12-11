Sirens sounded in central Israel early Monday afternoon as Gaza terrorists launched a barrage of missiles towards central Israel.

A direct hit was reported in Holon, causing severe damage to both buildings and vehicles, and rocket fragments were reported in both Holon and Rishon Lezion.

Nine rockets were intercepted, and one fell in an open area.

According to reports, at least 12 rockets were fired in the barrage.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated a man of about 45 to the hospital, in light to moderate condition. The victim was hit in the leg by a rocket fragment.

MDA Paramedic Elad Salama and MDA EMT Lior Harel said, "We arrived quickly on scene in large numbers and saw a great deal of destruction. A 45 year old male was conscious, walking at the scene, with a shrapnel wound to his leg. We provided him with initial medical treatment and evacuated him to hospital in mild to moderate condition. We are searching nearby buildings to ensure that there are no further casualties."