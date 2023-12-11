US national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive in Israel this weekend.

During the visit, Sullivan will meet with senior government officials and discuss with them, among other things, an increase in the humanitarian aid that enters the Gaza Strip.

According to Kan 11 News, the visit will likely take place on Thursday or Friday.

The visit comes amid recent disagreements between the US and Israel over the military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

On Friday, Politico reported that the Biden administration has given Israel until the end of the year to wrap up its war on Hamas.

According to the report, that deadline that was underlined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Israel this week.

When Israeli officials outlined their plans to the top US diplomat, stating that fighting in southern Gaza would last several months, Blinken reportedly tersely retorted, “You don’t have that much credit,” according to Politico.

Despite the report, White House national security aide Jon Finer made clear on Thursday that the United States has not given Israel a firm deadline to end major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza.

"We have not given a firm deadline to Israel, not really our role. This is their conflict. That said, we do have influence, even if we don't have ultimate control over what happens on the ground in Gaza," Finer told the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.

Israel has two objectives in Gaza, Finer said, ensuring Hamas can no longer govern Gaza and it can no longer pose a threat to Israel following the deadly October 7 attack.

"Frankly, if the war were to stop today, (Hamas) it would continue to pose (a threat) which is why we are not in a place yet of asking Israel to stop or to force ceasefire," he stated.

Last week, US officials said they expect the current phase of Israel’s ground operation of Gaza, targeting the southern end of the Strip, to last several weeks.

The officials added that they believe Israel will transition, possibly by January, to a lower-intensity, hyper-localized strategy that narrowly targets specific Hamas terrorists and leaders.