Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh is calling for sanctions to be imposed on Israel and to prevent it from continuing to violate international law, international humanitarian law and Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at a conference in Qatar, Shtayyeh said that the Arab world should see the US as part of “the attack” against Palestinian Arabs in the Gaza Strip and in Judea and Samaria.

Israel, he stated, will not achieve diplomatic goals in this war and it seeks revenge. "How many Palestinians need to die for Israel to see this as revenge?" he wondered.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority’s “foreign ministry” placed the responsibility on the international community for its failure to protect Palestinian Arab residents and bring about an end to the war.

In a statement on Sunday, the PA bureau urged the Security Council to create an international mechanism that would force Israel to respect and implement international law and meet the needs of the population.

The bureau called the campaign against Hamas a "war of extermination" carried out by the "occupation forces against our people in the Gaza Strip", noting that the situation in Rafah is a humanitarian disaster.