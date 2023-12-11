The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The move comes after the US on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution which demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Among the other 15 members of the Security Council, 13, including France and Switzerland, supported the proposal. Britain abstained.

In mid-October, a Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution, that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war in Gaza, failed to pass after it did not achieve the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body.

The text was controversial because, while it referred to Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, it did not directly name Hamas, whose terrorists murdered at least 1,200 people in Israel on October 7.

Later, Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.

In late October, the General Assembly adopted a resolution urging an "immediate, lasting and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip. 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 14 voted against, and 45 abstained.

Israel and the US were among the 14 countries that voted against the resolution, due to the fact that it failed to condemn Hamas for the October 7 terrorist massacres against Israelis.

Unlike resolutions passed by the Security Council, resolutions approved in the General Assembly are non-binding.