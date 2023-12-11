On Saturday, volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) a nonprofit specializing in security dogs, joined Israeli security forces in the pursuit of a suspect who struck an IDF soldier with a car in the Tzrifin area in central Israel.

Three suspects were in the vehicle that struck the soldier. Two were apprehended at the scene. A third suspect fled the scene on foot. IDU dog handlers and drone operators joined the Israel Police in the ensuing manhunt.

The third suspect is thought to live in Qalqilya. During the chase, IDU volunteers located an article of clothing matching the one worn by the suspect in footage of the incident. It was transferred to the Israel Police for further examination.

Earlier on Saturday, another suspicious vehicle was reported traveling through Samaria at high speeds and firing at IDF posts it passed. Several rounds were also fired at the Samaria city of Ariel. An IDU drone operator was asked to join the IDF forces attempting to apprehend the vehicle.

During the effort, several suspects were stopped for questioning. The perpetrators remain at large.