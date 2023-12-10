United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed remorse over the failure of the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"This week, I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza & I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire. Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it. ‌ But that does not make it less necessary. ‌I promise: I will not give up," Guterres wrote.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan responded to Guterres' statement: "Mr. Secretary-General, why don’t you care about the humanitarian catastrophe in Israel and the millions of Israelis still being attacked by missiles? Or the 300,000 Israelis displaced since the massacre? Why are you so focused only on helping terrorists survive?"

He added: "The meaning of a ceasefire in Gaza is that the Hamas reign of terror will continue. Why do you want this reality to continue?"

He concluded: "Regrettably, the UN, under your leadership, totally failed to act against and genuinely condemn terrorism. You failed to help release the kidnapped children and women being held in Gaza or even to allow the ICRC to visit them. YOU gave up on fighting terrorism! WE will not give up in our mission to eradicate Hamas and bring our hostages home."

The Security Council attempted a vote on Friday night to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

At least 97 countries supported the proposal, advanced by the United Arab Emirates, along with a call for the immediate release of the hostages and for the sides to respect their obligations under international law.

Of 15 members of the Security Council, 13, including France and Switzerland, supported the proposal. Britain abstained, and the United States of America voted against it. The US' vote is considered a veto, and the proposal was rejected.