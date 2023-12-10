The Socioeconomic Cabinet has voted not to reinstate work permits for Palestinian employees in Israel. Following the vote, the matter will be sent for deliberation in the State Cabinet.

Additionally, the Cabinet voted to call on the Prime Minister to convene a meeting on the possibility of equalizing standards for Arab workers to be allowed into Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria at the earliest possible time.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Cabinet, commented: "I thank my friends in the Cabinet for their votes against allowing Arab workers from Judea and Samaria into the Green Line. A significant part of the collapse of our previous conceptualization was realizing that we must not continue what was. Money and building permits do not buy quiet. Someone who murders without money will do so with money as well."

"The security of the citizens is more important than everything else, and we recommend that the State Security Cabinet not allow entry to Palestinian workers. We can and must advance alternatives that will answer the needs of the economy."

"I believe that the situation must be similar for work within Judea and Samaria, and the Finance Cabinet has also decided to call for immediate deliberations on equalizing criteria for allowing Arabs from Judea and Samaria into towns in Judea and Samaria. We cannot distinguish one group from another, and the security of all Israeli citizens must take precedence over any other considerations."

The debate focused on a recommendation from the National Security Council to allow workers aged 35 and above to enter Israel.

After the NSC had presented its plan, Professor Avi Simhon, the economic advisor to the Prime Minister, commented: "The construction and infrastructure sectors are paralyzed. This means damage worth ten billion shekel a month. At least these two sectors will need workers to be allowed in."

Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented during the debate: "In May 2022, I opposed allowing workers in from Gaza. The conceptualization was that allowing workers would improve the economic situation in Gaza and bring additional security. That conceptualization collapsed on Oct. 7th."

"The population of Judea and Samaria in general, and now in particular, is that of an enemy power. During wartime, we must not allow them in. They are at the height of their hatred and constantly incited on social media and in Arabic channels."

"I just heard a similar opinion from Meir Ben-Shabbat, former national security advisor, who says that during wartime, we cannot do such a thing. We saw the polls as to what the public thinks that they support the Hamas attack more than residents of Gaza. This is the chance to move to a different option, bringing in foreign workers from other, friendly countries, with fewer bureaucratic problems."

Minister Nir Barkat commented: "You are living on Oct. 6th. You are not internalizing that the world has changed. We are not interested in relying on Palestinian workers. You have not learned anything from Oct. 7th. The days of Israel relying on Palestinian labor are over."