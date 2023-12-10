A new poll published by The Economist reveals that approximately 20% of Americans between 18 and 29 years of age believe the Holocaust did not actually happen.

According to the poll, 20% agree with the statement 'The holocaust is just a myth', and a slightly larger percentage - approximately 30% - was unsure whether or not the Holocaust was a myth. 47% opposed the statement.

Although only 7% of respondents overall agreed with the statement 'The Holocaust is just a myth', the answer was far more popular among the younger age group.

67% of older respondents agreed with the statement, 'Holocaust denial is antisemitic.'

Another result of the survey showed that although older Americans believe the Holocaust happened, they still believe that 'Jews exploit the Holocaust for their own ends.' 20% believed that 'Israeli interests are in conflict with those of the rest of the world', and 20% agreed that 'Israel wields too much control over world affairs'.

A third of respondents agreed with the statement, 'Israel is deliberately trying to destroy the Palestinian population.'

In light of the results of the survey, Senator Jacky Rosen (D) called for additional funding for Holocaust education for American youth.

“Failing to educate students about the gravity and scope of the Holocaust is a disservice to the memory of its victims and to our duty to prevent such atrocities in the future,” said Senator Rosen.