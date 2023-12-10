The IDF Spokesperson cleared for publication on Sunday the name of IDF soldier Lieutenant Nethanel Menachem Eitan, who fell in battle in Gaza.

Eitan, 22, from Jerusalem, was a cadet in the IDF Officers' School Gefen Battalion who served as a soldier in Unit 669. He succumbed to the wounds he sustained last Friday in a battle in northern Gaza.

In addition, an officer in the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade was severely wounded in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, and the reservist in Battalion 9215 of the "Iron Fist" 205th Brigade was severely wounded in the central Gaza Strip.

Likewise, a soldier in the Nahal Reconnaissance unit was severely wounded in fighting in northern Gaza.

In addition, a reserve officer and a reservist from the 271st Engineering Battalion of the "Tip of the Arrow" 55th Brigade was severely injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.