The IDF has revealed that on Saturday night, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets toward the State of Israel.

One of the rockets was launched from 20 meters away from a United Nations compound in southern Lebanon. In recent days, additional launches have been made from the area toward the State of Israel.

An infographic of the launches from the area of the U.N. compound IDF Spokesperson



"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to fire toward the State of Israel from areas located only a few meters away from a U.N. compound. In doing so, the terrorist organization endangers the lives of UNIFIL soldiers and continues to systematically violate UNSC Resolution 1701," the IDF said in a statement.

The UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander was notified of the incident.