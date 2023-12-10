The war against Hamas in Gaza has entered its tenth week on Saturday, more than two months after Hamas massacred over 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 240 hostages on the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah.

The IDF announced that over the past day, Saturday, IDF ground, aerial and naval forces continued to strike terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, striking over 250 terror targets. In recent hours, IDF troops located and destroyed weapons stocks, carried out targeted raids on military sites, destroyed underground terror tunnel shafts, and thwarted armed terrorist cells planning to attack IDF troops.

Live updates:

Sunday, 4:13 p.m.: According to the IDF, Over the last few hours, a number of launches toward IDF posts in the areas of Har Dov, Zar’it, and Manara in northern Israel were identified. In response, the IDF is striking the sources of the fire in Lebanon. In addition, following a suspicious identification, the IDF responded with artillery and mortar shell fire toward Lebanese territory in the area of Manara in northern Israel.

Furthermore, a short while ago, an IDF helicopter and tanks struck terrorist infrastructure and a military site belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. In addition, an IDF fighter jet struck a terrorist cell that attempted to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon toward the area of Yiftah in northern Israel.

Sunday, 3:57 p.m.: Missile sirens activated in communities in north-western Israel.

Sunday, 3:30 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 2:18 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Kissufim, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 2:00 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 1:16 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 12:50 p.m.: The IDF announced that for the first time since the start of the war, the Artillery Corps has been operating inside the Gaza Strip and not merely on the border with Gaza.

In recent days, soldiers from the 282nd Brigade have been operating in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the 188th Brigade in the Shuja'iyya area of the Gaza Strip.

During their operation, the Artillery Corps struck over 20 terrorist targets, including weapons storage facilities, booby-trapped houses, and terror infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Company Commander in the 411st Battalion of the 282nd Fire Brigade, CPT Yonatan, said: "In recent days, the battalion has been assisting the 188th Armored Brigade in its operation in the Shuja'iyya area. As part of our mission, we fired explosive and smoke shells to support the troop's advance and to provide cover fire for the rescue of forces that were engaged in combat by terrorists with machine guns and RPGs in narrow alleyways."

"Several days ago, we entered the Shuja'iyya area with the artillery and fired shells at enemy infrastructure, booby-trapped houses and at weapons storage facilities. We completed the mission, destroyed over 20 buildings, and then returned to our area of deployment to assist the forces."

Sunday, 12:45 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 11:58 a.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 10:10 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Sunday, 10:03 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Saturday, 7:10p.m.: The IDF has announced the deaths of five additional soldiers, one of whom was injured on October 7 and died of his injuries on Saturday.

Saturday, 6:00p.m.: Throughout Friday night and Saturday, exchanges of fire took place on the Israel-Lebanon border. In multiple separate incidents, Hezbollah terrorists fired a number of launches towards Israeli territory, and the IDF retaliated by firing towards the source of the fire. Sirens sounded in Malkia, Misgav Am, and Moshav Elkosh in northern Israel.

Also on Saturday, IDF troops battling terrorists in Gaza engaged in close combat with terrorists in Jabaliya, and discovered weapons hidden in a school in Shuja'iyya, as well as weapons hidden inside a teddy bear. Sirens sounded in Nahal Oz, Alumim, Mefalsim, Magen, Nir Yitzhak, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, Ein Hashlosha, Nirim, and the Nir Am firing range.