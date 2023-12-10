IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in his press briefing on Saturday night that the terrorists who surrendered to the IDF were interrogated and revealed that the operatives on the ground are in a difficult situation and the Hamas leadership, led by Yahya Sinwar, “denies the reality despite being updated on the details.”

“The operatives complain that the Hamas leadership is disconnected from the difficult situation they face on the ground. There is also a growing sense that the underground Hamas leadership does not care about the civilian population above ground. This is very concerning for Hamas’ military operatives. The intelligence that emerges from the investigations generates additional targets, aiding us in operational activity,” added Hagari.

Kan 11 News reported on Saturday that Sinwar is in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, after escaping Gaza City at the beginning of the war.

An Israeli source cited in the report said that Sinwar succeeded in leaving Gaza City in a humanitarian convoy exiting the city.

Hagari said earlier this week that Sinwar "is not above ground," but would not elaborate on his statement.

"Sinwar's house in the Khan Yunis area. Sinwar is not above ground; he's underground. Our job is to reach Sinwar and kill him," the IDF Spokesperson said at the time.