The United National Security Council is set to vote on a demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Friday, but the United States - a veto-wielding power on the council - has said it does not currently support further action by the 15-member body, Reuters reported.

"While the United States strongly supports a durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council.

"This would only plant the seeds for the next war because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace," he said.

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday asked for the UN Security Council to vote on the draft resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain.

The Security Council previously failed twice to approve a resolution on the Israel-Gaza war.

In mid-October, a Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution, that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war in Gaza, failed to pass after it did not achieve the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body.

The text was controversial because, while it referred to Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, it did not directly name Hamas, whose terrorists murdered at least 1,200 people in Israel on October 7.

In late October, Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Last month, the Security Council approved a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses to the Gaza war”.

The resolution passed by a 12-0 vote, with three countries abstaining - the United States, Great Britain and Russia. The US said it supported the resolution but did not vote for it because it failed to condemn Hamas.

The renewed push for a ceasefire was made by Arab states after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked the rarely used Article 99 of the UN Charter in an attempt to force the Security Council to act to stop the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

