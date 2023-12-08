Terrorists on Friday afternoon fired at IDF soldiers who were operating in a military post adjacent to the Palestinian Arab town of Ya'bad in Samaria, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The soldiers responded with live fire toward the terrorists.

As a result of the shots fired by the terrorists, an IDF soldier suffered light-to-moderate injuries. The soldier received initial medical treatment at the scene and was evacuated to a hospital to receive further medical treatment. His family has been notified.

The IDF said the forces began a pursuit of the terrorists and are setting up roadblocks in the area.

Earlier, in a joint counterterrorism operation, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and IDF troops arrested two Hamas terrorists, residents of the al-Fara refugee camp, who attempted to murder Jews.

During exchanges of fire with Israeli forces, at least six terrorists were killed, including two who were involved in terrorist activities against the IDF.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,200 wanted suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, approximately 1,175 of them belong to the Hamas terror organization.

