Jim Long is back in Israel this week and unites in Jerusalem with Rabbi Chaim Richman for an edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast that focuses on the holiday of Hanukkah.

Jim is not on vacation…he’s here to lend a hand as a volunteer, and to help the people of Israel as the IDF's Swords of Iron war with Hamas terrorists continues. Why is Hanukkah so beloved to Jews all over the world? And why is this holiday so unique to the essence of the Land of Israel?

Jim and Rabbi Richman reflect on Hanukkah and its resounding lessons of faith and action, as Israel is once again fighting a war against evil.