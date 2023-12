The municipality of Bat Yam announced today (Friday) that Eitan Levy, a resident of the city who was among the 240 people kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, has been murdered by Hamas.

Levy, 53, was a taxi driver who was driving a client from central Israel Kibbutz Be'eri in the south when the attack occurred and he was abducted.

He had been classified as abducted until this morning.

It is unclear when Levy was murdered. His body continues to be held by Hamas in Gaza.