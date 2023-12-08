The scene of the fallen shrapnel in Tel Aviv

The IDF has announced the renewal of fighting in Gaza after the Hamas terror organization violated the terms of the operational pause.

An IDF spokesperson said that IAF aircraft are attacking Hamas targets in Gaza. A diplomatic source said, "We are renewing the fighting with all our might. There are no negotiations for the release of hostages."

At the same time, the IDF's Home Front Command updated the guidelines for the Israeli public, and in most cities in central Israel, schools will be open only in locations where a protected space is accessible within the required amount of time.

Live updates:

Friday, 9:05 p.m.: Sirens in the Lachish region.

Friday, 6:15 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Friday, 6:12 p.m.: A short while ago, live fire was carried out from Lebanon toward an IDF post in the area of Mattat, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

IDF artillery struck the source of the fire.

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: At least four rockets were intercepted over central Israel.

Magen David Adom said there are no reports of injuries.

Friday, 5:59 p.m.: Sirens were sounded in central Israel, including in the city of Tel Aviv.

Friday, 5:35 p.m.: Terrorists opened fire on Friday afternoon towards an IDF post near Mevo Dotan area in Samaria. One person suffered light wounds. The terrorists escape, and IDF troops are searching for them.

Friday, 4:20 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Nahal Oz, located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Friday, 2:50 p.m.: Reports of fallen shrapnel in Tel Aviv. No one was injured.

Friday, 2:31 p.m.: Missile sirens activated in central Israel. Suspected aerial infiltration in northern Israel.

Friday, 2:28 p.m.: Missile sirens activated in northern Israel and Gaza envelope.

Friday, 2:00 p.m.: According to Palestinian reports, the Great al-Omari mosque in Gaza's Old City was destroyed in an IDF strike.

The mosque is one of the oldest and largest in the Gaza Strip. It is estimated to have been built during the Mameluke rule in the 13th century.

Friday, 12:30 p.m.: Loud explosions were heard in central Israel due to two missiles that landed in the sea.

Friday, 12:00 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Friday, 10:22 a.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip. 4 rockets were fired at the city of Sderot. Two rockets were intercepted, while two landed outside the city.

Thursday, 11:44 p.m.: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded as a result of an anti-tank missile launch adjacent to the area of Shtula in northern Israel.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment. Their families have been informed.

In response, IDF fighter jets and helicopters struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon. These terror targets include a post from which launches were carried out toward Israel, military sites where Hezbollah terrorists were operating, and an observation post.

Thursday, 10:15 p.m.: Following the report regarding sirens that sounded in the town of Buq'ata in the Golan Heights, two launches that crossed from Syria were identified. The launches fell in an open area.

In addition, a number of launches that crossed from Lebanon toward the areas of Shtula, Malkia, and Zar'it in northern Israel were identified.

Furthermore, a short while ago, another siren sounded in the area of Zar'it in northern Israel as a result of a launch from Lebanon.

The IDF is striking the sources of the fire.

Thursday, 7:56 p.m.: Missile sirens sounding in the Golan Heights.

Thursday, 3:35 p.m.: A short while ago, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile from Lebanese territory toward the area of Matat in northern Israel. An Israeli civilian was injured as a result of the launch. Additional launches from Lebanon toward Israel were also identified. He later succumbed to his wounds.

IDF helicopters, tanks, and artillery are striking the sources of the launches.

Thursday, 3:28 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Arab al-Aramshe, in northern Israel.

Thursday, 3:00 p.m.: The US has requested that Israel refrain from responding to Houthi attacks on Eilat, and instead allow the US military to deal with it.

Thursday, 2:30 p.m.: Sirens sound in Kibbutz Be'eri on the Gaza border.

Thursday, 1:00 p.m.: Sirens sound in Kerem Shalom on the Gaza border.

Thursday, 12:00 p.m.: Earlier today, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified. In response, the IDF fired toward the sources of the launches.

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanese territory. Among the targets struck were terrorist infrastructure, launch posts, military posts, and military sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, the IDF has reported that Hamas launched rockets towards Israel from within the humanitarian zone in Gaza. Some of these rockets misfired and landed within Gaza.

Thursday, 10:05a.m.: Sirens sound in Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am, Gevim, and the Sapir College, near the Gaza border.

Thursday, 6:52 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Margaliot, located near the border with Lebanon.

Wednesday, 5:01 p.m.: Following the report regarding sirens that sounded in northern Israel, a number of launches from Lebanon to Israel were identified. The IDF is responding with fire toward the sources of the fire

Wednesday, 4:50 p.m.: During the recent missile barrage on Be'er Sheva, a missile directly hit a truck carrying hydrogen peroxide. Israel Fire and Rescue crews are working at the scene, no injuries were reported.

Wednesday, 3:59 p.m.: Missile sirens sounding in Be'er Sheva and northern Israel.

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m.: A man of about 60 suffered light injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by shrapnel following a rocket barrage toward Israeli communities along the Gaza border.

Magen David Adom (MDA) treated the victim and evacuated him to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center. Firefighters are at the scene, fighting the blaze which broke out after the rocket hit.

The building sustained damage from the strike.

MDA paramedic Aryeh Skaler said, "We joined up with the military force, which evacuated to us a civilian of about 60, who had been hit in the abdomen by shrapnel as he worked on a forklift at the factory. The victim told us that he was injured as he tried to reach a protected space. He was fully conscious, and we provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in light condition."

Wednesday, 1:39p.m.: The IDF has reported that a short while ago, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward an IDF post adjacent to Arab al-Aramshe, as well as an IDF post in the area of Mount Hermon. The IDF is striking the sources of the fire.

Furthermore, since this morning, IDF tanks and artillery have been striking several locations in Lebanon and IDF aircraft struck a military command center and military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Wednesday, 1:28p.m.: Following the report regarding sirens that sounded in the city of Eilat, a launch of a surface-to-surface missile toward Israel was identified, and was successfully intercepted in the area of the Red Sea by the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System, the IDF said.

The target did not cross into Israeli territory, did not pose a threat to civilians and the sirens that sounded were according to protocol.

Wednesday, 1:13p.m.: Sirens sound in Eilat.

Wednesday, 1:03p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip and the city of Ashkelon

Wednesday, 12:38p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip

Wednesday, 12:19p.m.: Sirens sound in Nir Yitzhak, near the Gaza border

Wednesday, 10:10a.m.: Sirens sound in Kissufim, near the Gaza border.

Wednesday, 9:23a.m.: Reports say that the IDF is surrounding the home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Younis.

Wednesday, 9:00a.m.: After a quiet night, sirens sounded in Kibbutz Re'im, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip and the city of Ashkelon.

Tuesday, 5:53 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Tuesday, 5:18 p.m.: Sirens sounded again in northern Israel.

Tuesday, 5:13 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Tuesday, 3:31 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Tuesday, 3:21 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the city of Tel Aviv and central Israel. 15 rockets were fired in the barrage on Tel Aviv.

Tuesday, 2:55p.m.: A rocket struck a residential building in Ashkelon, injuring two women in their sixties and causing several others to suffer shock. The building itself suffered heavy damage.

Tuesday, 2:52p.m.: Sirens sound in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 2:30p.m.: Representatives from Israel's Health Ministry have said that the released hostages testified that they were given tranquilizers prior to their release, in order to ensure that they would be in a good mood and provide complimentary footage during their release.

Tuesday, 2:16p.m.: Sirens sound in Ein Hashlosha and Nirim, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 2:01p.m.: Sirens sound in Ashkelon, Bat Hadar, Netiv Ha'asara, Mavki'im, Yad Mordechai, Zikim, and Carmia, in southern Israel.

Tuesday, 1:52p.m.: Sirens sound in Nirim and Ein Hashlosha, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 1:08p.m.: The IDF has reported that a hostile aircraft that crossed into from Lebanon on Tuesday was located in the area of Margaliot in northern Israel. IDF soldiers that were dispatched to the scene are recovering the aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

Tuesday, 12:25p.m.: Sirens sound in Kissufim, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 12:15p.m.: The IDF has reported the deaths of two soldiers who fell in Gaza, Sergeant first class (res.) Gil Daniels and Captain Yahel Gazit.

An additional soldier was evacuated to hospital following severe injuries.

Tuesday, 11:59a.m.: The IDF has said that "earlier today, a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel. The launches fell in open areas."

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure and military posts used for weapons storage and by terrorist operatives."

Tuesday, 11:24a.m.: Sirens sound in Magen and Nir Oz, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 9:53a.m.: Sirens sound in Ein Hashlosha, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 8:00a.m.: Sirens sounded in Mivtahim, Amioz, and Yesha, near the Gaza border.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel is weighing a plan to flood Hamas' tunnels. The plan, which is not without risks, was told to US officials last month.

Early on Tuesday morning, the IDF announced that three additional soldiers had fallen in Gaza, bringing the number of IDF soldiers killed since the ground incursion to 80.

Tuesday, 7:02a.m.: Sirens sounded in Nir Oz and Nirim, near the Gaza border.

Tuesday, 6:52 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Be'er Sheva and Hatzerim.

Tuesday, 2:13 a.m.: In response to Monday's launches from Lebanon to Israel, a short while ago IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah launch posts, terror infrastructure, and a military compound.



In addition, in response to a launch from Lebanon to the area of Zar'it in northern Israel, the IDF struck the sources of the fire.

Furthermore, in order to remove a threat, the IDF struck a few other locations in Lebanese territory.

Monday, 5:10 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Monday, 5:00 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the southern and central Negev areas.

Monday, 4:59 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Monday, 2:00 p.m.: Missile sirens activated in Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, and other locations in central Israel, as well as in Nir Yitzhak, Sufa, and Pri Gan, near the Gaza border.

Monday, 2:00p.m.: Sirens sound in Matat and Shtula, near the northern border.

Monday, 1:12p.m.: Sirens sound in Magen, near the Gaza border.

Monday, 1:00p.m.: Sirens sound in Ashkelon, Mavki'im, and Carmia.

Monday, 12:43p.m.: Sirens sound in Nir Yitzhak and Sufa, near the Gaza border.

Monday, 12:12p.m.: A short while ago, a number of launches from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel were identified. The launches fell in open areas.

A launch toward the area of Misgav Am in northern Israel was also identified.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of the launches. In addition, on Sunday, an IAF fighter jet successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft that was en route to Israeli territory from Lebanon.

Monday, 11:01a.m.: Sirens sounded in Nirim and Ein Hashlosha.

Monday, 10:01a.m.: Sirens sounded in the communities of Nir Oz, Magen, Mivtahim, Amioz, and Yesha, near the Gaza border.

Monday, 8:28a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nirim, near the Gaza border.

Monday, 5:34 a.m.: Palestinian Arab sources reported that the IDF attacked targets in Sheja'iya and in Khan Yunis, as well as in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Attacks were also reported in the Sheikh Radwan and Al Nasser neighborhoods, northwest of Gaza City.

Monday, 5:07 a.m.: Palestinians Arabs reported that the IDF is operating in Jenin and that dozens of armored vehicles were seen in the area.

Monday, 2:50 a.m.: Arab media reported a widespread attack by the IDF in the southern Gaza Strip, east of Rafah.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.: Following the initial report regarding sirens sounding in Keshet in northern Israel, the IDF says a projectile was identified crossing from Syria. The projectile fell into an open area.

The IDF is striking the source of the fire.

Sunday, 8:00 p.m.: Missile sirens activated in Keshet in the Golan Heights.

Sunday, 7:50 p.m.: The IDF intercepted a UAV from Gaza over the city of Ashkelon.

Sunday, 5:07 p.m.: Following the reports regarding sirens that sounded in northern Israel over the last few hours, a number of launches from Lebanon to Israel were identified.

IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire.

Furthermore, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets, including terrorist infrastructure and military compounds.

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.: IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee addressed residents of Jabaliya, Shuja'iyya, Zaytun, and Gaza's old city and called on them to evacuate their homes immediately to absorption centers and schools in the al-Darj Tufah neighborhoods and western Gaza City. "Following these instructions is the way to ensure your safety and your family's lives," he wrote.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.: Two rockets land in Sderot.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 1:23 p.m.: Anti-tank missile fired at Moshav Beit Hillel in the Galilee

Sunday, 1:17 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 1:08 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Sunday, 1:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Sufa, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 11:09 a.m.: Five rockets were launched at the city of Sderot. All rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Kissufim, and other communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 10:21 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Magen, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 9:37 a.m.: The IDF announced that earlier today, a launch was identified from Syria toward Israeli territory. The launch was not intercepted according to protocol. IDF artillery struck the source of the launch.

Additionally, earlier overnight, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile that fell in an open area in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck a number of locations in Lebanon.

Sunday, 9:26 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Kissufim, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 6:23 a.m.: Palestinian Arab sources are reporting that one person was killed by IDF fire in Qalqilya.

Sunday, 4:43 a.m.: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the sirens which were sounded in Ashkelon and in communities located near the Gaza border were false alarms.

Sunday, 3:47 a.m.: Sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and in communities located near the Gaza border.

Sunday, 2:30 a.m.: Palestinian Arab sources reported extensive attacks by the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

Among other things, it was reported that the Air Force attacked in the Khan Yunis area.

Sunday, 12:01 a.m.: In a daily briefing, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that there are now 137 hostages in Gaza.

Saturday, 10:26 p.m.: Reports say that at least ten rockets were fired towards Israel, and at least five of them were intercepted. Rockets fell in two different locations in southern Tel Aviv, and fragments fell in al-Midya near Ganei Modi'in.

One person suffered a light injury to his head from falling shrapnel.

Saturday, 10:04 p.m.: Sirens sound in Modi'in, Ramot Meir, Kiryat Ekron, Mazkeret Batya, Kfar Bilu, Yad Rambam, Ness Ziona, Bnei Atarot, Rehovot, Gamzu, Kfar Daniel, Ben Shemen, Kfar Chabad, Beit Dagan, Rishon Lezion, Mishmar Hashiva, Tzafaria, Tirosh, Gefen, Ramle, Bat Yam, Lod, Be'er Yaakov, Ahiezer, Mateh Binyamin, Mateh Yehuda, and other areas in central Israel.

Saturday, 10:02 p.m.: Sirens sound in Kfar Ha'oranim, Shilat, Matityahu, Modi'in Illit, Lapid, Kfar Rut, Modi'in, Mevo Mod'in, Hashmona'im, Ganot, Hemed, Ganei Tikva, Ramat Gan, Kiryat Ono, Savyon, Yehud-Monsoon, Or Yehuda, Bnei Brak, Shoham, Kfar Truman, Tirat Yehuda, Bareket, Beit Urif, Givat Koah, Mikve Yisrael, Holon, Givatayim, Tel Aviv, and Azor.

Saturday, 6:39 p.m.: Ron Binyamin, previously believed to be missing, has been declared a hostage, upon receiving evidence that he is in Gaza.

Saturday, 6:15 p.m.: The IDF has announced that Colonel Asaf Hamami, age 41 from Kiryat Ono, commander of the Southern Brigade, fell in battle on October 7.

His body is being held by a terror organization.

Saturday, 5:59 p.m.: The IDF has reported that, "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, an IDF fighter jet intercepted an IDF UAV that was identified as having a technical error."

"The alert, that warned of rocket and missile fire, was triggered by the interception. The interception was carried out in a controlled manner and there is no fear of a security incident."

Saturday, 5:29 p.m.: Sirens sound in northern Israel.

Saturday, 5:26 p.m.: Sirens sounded at around 11:00p.m. Friday night near the Gaza border and in Dishon in northern Israel.

At 7:49a.m., the rocket fire resumed, with launches towards Holit and Sufa, near the Gaza border. The next sirens sounded in Kissufim, at 10:54a.m. At 12:30 and 12:45 on Saturday afternoon, additional barrages were fired towards multiple communities along the Gaza border, and at 1:30p.m. another launch was identified towards Magen, near the Gaza border, to be followed nearly half an hour later with additional barrages towards other communities in the Gaza border region.

Between 2:30 and 3:50p.m., several more barrages of rockets were launched towards Israeli territory, setting off sirens in Kissufim, Nir Oz, Ashkelon, Mavki'im, Carmia, Zikim, Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am. At 4:00p.m., rockets were fired towards Kfar Bilu, Givat Brenner, Rehovot, and Gan Shlomo, as well as towards Ashdod, Nir Galim, Bnei Darom, Shdema, Aseret, Meishar, Kfar Mordechai, Bnaya, Beit Gamliel, Kidron, Gedera, and Beit Elazari, in central Israel. Between 4:18p.m. and 5:00p.m., three more barrages of rockets were launched, towards Zikim, Ashkelon, Netiv Ha'asara, and Kissufim, in southern Israel.

The IDF attacked Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon, in retaliation for attacks on Israeli territory and the IDF, and announced that it had attacked over 400 terror targets in Gaza within a 24-hour period.

The Mossad team, which had been managing negotiations for the return of additional hostages, was recalled from Qatar after the negotiations reached a dead end.

Friday, 9:39 p.m.: A terrorist squad was eliminated on Friday evening, after IDF lookouts spotted the terrorists approaching IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Israel Air Force eliminated two terrorist squads that fired mortar shells towards IDF forces.

Friday, 9:13 p.m.: Sirens in Sderot.

Friday, 9:07 p.m.: Additional sirens in communities near the Gaza border.

Friday, 9:06 p.m.: Sirens in Gush Etzion.

Friday, 9:05 p.m.: Sirens in communities near the Gaza border.

Friday, 9:02 p.m.: Sirens in Gan Yavneh and the area.

Friday, 8:02 p.m.: Sirens in central Israel.

Friday, 8:01 p.m.: Sirens in Lachish region.

Friday, 7:37 p.m.: The Home Front Command announced that the incident of a suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in the north has ended.

The IDF said that the incident was a false alarm.

Friday, 7:34 p.m.: Sirens in communities located near the Gaza border.

Friday, 7:25 p.m.: Suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel.

Friday, 5:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in central Israel.

Friday, 4:53 p.m.: Additional sirens in Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel

Friday, 4:41 p.m.: Sirens in Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel

Friday, 4:35 p.m.: Sirens in Kiryat Shmona.

Friday, 4:15 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Ashdod.

Friday, 3:05 p.m.: Elma Avraham, an elderly woman who was released from Hamas captivity in serious condition, is now out of danger, but her condition is not good, Soroka Medical Center reported.

Friday, 3:04 p.m.: "Following the initial report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF confirmed.

"The sirens regarding rockets and missiles were activated as a result of the interceptor launch."

Friday, 2:44 p.m.: Sirens sound in Beit Hillel, Dafna, Hagoshrim, and She'ar Yashuv, in northern Israel.

Friday, 2:33 p.m.: Sirens sound in Netivot, Sderot, Kfar Aza, Ibim, Nir Am, Gevim, the Sapir College, Sharesheret, Shibolim, Beit Hagedi, Tkuma, Zimrat, Shuva, and the Yizre'am Farm.

Friday, 2:16 p.m.: Sirens sound in Ein Hashlosha, Nirim, and Re'im, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 2:03 p.m.: Sirens sound in Kissufim, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 2:00 p.m.: Sirens sound in Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Gaza border

Friday, 12:00 p.m.: Sirens sound in Sa'ad and Kfar Aza, on the Gaza border.

Friday, 11:34 a.m.: Sirens sound in Kissufim, on the Gaza border.

Friday, 11:00 a.m.: Sirens sound in Netiv Ha'asara and Yad Mordechai.

Friday, 10:11 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kfar Aza, the Nir Am firing range, Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am.

Friday, 10:01 a.m.: Sirens sound in Nirim, Sa'ad, Mefalsim, and the Nir Am firing range, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 9:59 a.m.: Sirens sound in Kissufim, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 9:43 a.m.: Freed hostage Amit Soussana (40) reunites with mother Mira and sister Shira.

Friday, 9:13 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Mavki'im, Beit Shikma, Carmia, Zikim, Netiv Ha'asara, Yad Mordechai, Erez, Ashkelon, and Ge'a, in southern Israel.

Friday, 8:50 a.m.: Sirens sound in Ein Hashlosha and Nirim, near the Gaza border.

CNN has reported that negotiations for the release of additional hostages held by Hamas are ongoing.

Friday, 8:27 a.m.: Sirens sound in Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 7:58 a.m.: Sirens sound in Ibim, Sderot, and Nir Am, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 7:48 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Sufa, and Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, both of them communities near the Gaza border.

Friday, 7:47 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Holit, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Friday, 7:19 a.m.: The pause was set to expire at 7:00a.m. Friday morning, but reports by the Wall Street Journal claimed that an agreement was reached on extending the ceasefire by a day. This report was not confirmed by Israel, and by Friday morning, Israel had not yet received a new list of hostages to be freed.

At 5:48 a.m. Friday morning, sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza border. A few minutes later, the IDF announced that it had successfully intercepted a launch from Gaza.

An hour later, at 6:53 a.m., sirens sounded in the Israeli community of Holit, located near the Gaza border.

Less than half an hour later, at 7:05 a.m., the IDF announced, "Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory."

"The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF also clarified: "Following the initial report regarding sirens sounded in Kibbutz Holit, a number of launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory."

"The launches were not intercepted according to protocol.

"IDF fighter jets are currently striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Details to follow."

On Thursday, after several days of quiet, the IDF successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target which crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Dovev, Mattat, and Sasa in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."