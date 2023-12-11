On October 8th, the name Yosef Amsalem was plastered on flyers all over my town.

It was the day after my father’s soul was returned to heaven.

My mother came home and told us that he tried to run, to save others, but he was outnumbered by the vile terrorists… We sobbed through the night until we collapsed with exhaustion.

My father was an amazing father. He worked so hard to provide for us, and he cherished spending time with us.

Now my father has been ripped from us. My heart aches and I don't think it will ever stop hurting. I miss him so much already, every second, every moment. I don't know how I will move forward.

Please, whoever is reading this, I am not comfortable putting myself in the limelight like this but my father was the main breadwinner, and now we need your help to survive. I am so worried for my little siblings. Please, hear my cry. I am only 15, with the weight of the world on my shoulders.

It is should be a merit that you should be healthy and have everything that you need.

Thank you so so much.

Sara Amsalem

