The Chutzot Denya building project, which seeks to make the most expensive neighborhood of Jerusalem accessible to all, is set to open two new towers next to the city's Denya neighborhood.

Ariel Rahamim, the CFO of the Yehuda Rahamim Building Company that is carrying out the construction tells Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that the project will have two towers, totaling 136 housing units.

Click here for more information

"We will have an 18 floor tower and a smaller tower," Ariel explains. "The project also involves demolishing and clearing an older building complex, and giving us the merit of renewing Jerusalem, as prophesied by Zachariah: "Once again men and women of ripe old age will sit in the streets of Jerusalem."

The project will include several different options of apartments, including two, four, and five rooms, as well as beautiful penthouses. A gym and residents’ lounge will be included for the benefit of the residents. All the work is being done in strict accordance with Jerusalem's building regulations.

Residents will benefit from easy access to Jerusalem's central Malcha Mall, Begin Street, and the entrance to the city. A light rail station will be constructed nearby to improve on the bus lines currently servicing the area.

Click here for more information

Special consideration has been given to the religious communities looking to live in Jerusalem, with dozens of the planned units furnished with sukkah balconies.

Ariel says that the project is intended to open Jerusalem to those who were debating moving to Israel. "Traditionally, those moving to Israel have bought in the most expensive neighborhoods of Jerusalem. Over the past two years, though, we have been seeing people buying in neighborhoods they would not have before. This project will help people make the decision and take action to make Jerusalem their home."

Click here for more information

"We are meriting to renew Jerusalem and bring about the ingathering of exiles. We encourage people not just to buy the apartments, but to come and live in them. We want to see them fixing the mezuzah on their door and making the holy city of Jerusalem their primary home. If we can do that, we will have done our part."