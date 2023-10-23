בנט למראיינת ה-BBC: לקחתם את הצד של עזה, אנחנו מגינים עליכם צילום מסך

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday gave an interview to the BBC and blasted the British network over its biased coverage of the war against Hamas.

“I know that last week a hospital was fired by Islamic Jihad that fired a rocket on it, and BBC said that it was Israel, but it wasn't Israel. And I understand that BBC has taken a side, on the Gazan side, because all your questions are only about the Gazan civilians. You haven't asked one question about those children from the very beginning of this interview. This shows you care little about our side,” said Bennett.

When the interviewer insisted that he was wrong and noted she began the interview by asking about the hostages being held by Hamas, Bennett replied, “No, I'm not talking about the hostages. I'm talking about the babies that were murdered. And you keep on caring only about one side, but that is the BBC way.

“But let me tell you something,” he continued, “We're here protecting you. We don't need your protection. And if you think there's a balance here between two equal sides, then you are lacking moral clarity. And BBC, I must say, is lacking moral clarity. What you guys did last week…shame on you.”