Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with several world leaders. The Prime Minister spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During the conversations, the Prime Minister pointed out the unity and determination of the people to eliminate Hamas's government and military capabilities and said that "victory over Hamas is a victory for the entire world."

Netanyahu thanked the leaders for their support of Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas's brutal terror.

President Macron and Prime Minister Rutte will visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday this week and will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu.