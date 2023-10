CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT

Tzevet Hatzolah - MDA volunteers are responding to the most dangerous of calls in areas that are currently under fire.

These volunteers lack the necessary equipment to protect themselves. We need 400 Bulletproof Vests & 400 ballistic helmets to provide basic protection to our first responders.

A Bulletproof Vest: $420

A Ballistic Helmet: $465

Your donation will get a vest or helmet to a first responder on the frontline within 24 hours.

Please Call: +1-718-540-5733

