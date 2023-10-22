ZAKA In Emergency Mode, Not Enough Truck To Transport Bodies 

Anyone who has been following the news on the ground during the war in Israel knows that ZAKA’s volunteers have been fighting day and night to collect and bury the bodies of the deceased. Volunteers in bulletproof helmets and vests are still digging through the wreckage in Southern towns, as well as removing bodies from warzones.

Right now, ZAKA personnel are in a state of emergency, as they are missing equipment critical to their operations. The most important piece of equipment missing is their most expensive: A refrigerated truck to transport bodies. Right now, there are not enough trucks to transport those who have passed. This has led to a crisis, with many bodies remaining in the heat. This is a disaster for ZAKA, whose main priority is to treat Jewish bodies with dignity. Just one refrigerated truck costs $150,000.

Funds are being raised here to help ZAKA purchase more trucks. As the fundraising page’s text says, “the fight is far from over.” You can do your part by contributing to ZAKA’s efforts.