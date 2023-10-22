Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday held a meeting at the Air Force operations headquarters with Air Force Chief Tomer Bar and high-ranking officers.

Gallant was briefed on the Air Forces' strikes in the Gaza Strip and on the northern border since the onset of the war and spoke about the offensive goals ahead of the expansion of the campaign in the Gaza Strip.

"In an operational aspect of the maneuver, in the end, nothing will stop the IDF. It is a combination of two things: one - the aerial capabilities, and the second - the ground maneuver. This has to be the last maneuver in Gaza, for the simple reason that after it, there will not be a Hamas," Minister Gallant stated.

He added: "It'll take a month, two months, three, but in the end, there will not be a Hamas. Before the enemy meets armored forces and infantry, it is meeting the bombs of the Air Force. From my impression, you know how to do this in a deadly, precise, and high-quality manner, as you've proven so far. Much thanks and appreciation to the Air Force, and in this opportunity, I wish much success in the next stage - which will come soon."