X deleted a tweet by Knesset member Tzvi Sukkot in which he called for the elimination of the spiritual leadership of Hamas along with its military and political arm.

In a tweet, Sukkot quoted what he said in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "The spiritual leadership that glorifies terrorists is mortal. Not only the military and political arm, but also the sheikhs and halachic judges of Hamas must die and as soon as possible. They are the ones responsible Direct about the brainwashing that turned humans into beasts of prey and cruel Nazis. Some of them are still preaching in Gaza mosques, they must die."

The tweet was removed and the Sukkot MK's account was restricted. The message sent states that the tweet violates the rules for preventing hateful behavior.

"At a time when the accounts of arch terrorists are wide open, the company chooses to limit my account. The demand for the elimination of the spiritual leadership of Hamas is absolutely right and limiting the account is pure anti-Semitism," Sukot said.

"The campaign is a valuable event of standing up to Nazis, and when it comes to Nazis, any target is legitimate to attack, including the spiritual leadership of sheikhs who incite in mosques and move freely even today."

"They must be killed and as quickly as possible, because a man who became an animal who committed such atrocities did it because he was brainwashed, and those who did it are the sheikhs who praise martyrs and tell people that doing these things is a labyrinth. They should be killed first, but they don't even hide."