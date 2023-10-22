IDF soldiers this morning (Sunday) identified a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward the area of Moshav Zar'it. An IDF aircraft struck the cell before it was able to carry out the attack. In response to the attempted missile launch, the IDF is firing toward Lebanese territory.

In addition, a short while ago, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a UAV that was approaching Israel from Lebanon.

Furthermore, a short while ago, terrorists fired three anti-tank missiles toward the area of Tsiporen. IDF soldiers are responding with fire toward the origin of the shooting, in Lebanese territory.

Six terrorist squads using anti-tank missiles have been eliminated along the Lebanese border in the last day.