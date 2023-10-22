Israeli security forces operated during the night (Sunday) in many locations throughout the Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley to counter terrorism and arrested 46 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. 27 of them are active in Hamas.

During the operation of the forces in the city of Hebron, a printing house suspected of printing incendiary materials used by terrorist organizations was sealed and its equipment confiscated.

In addition, the forces confiscated many weapons in the village of Kabatia and in the city of Hebron. Also, the mayor of Al Bira, who is suspected to be a Hamas operative, was arrested.

The forces arrested two terrorists of the Islamic Jihad, who led terrorist activities in the area - Salah Kamil and Yosef Nazal - in the village of Kabatiya, south of Jenin. During their arrest, three weapons and ammunition were seized.

Also, during the night, an IDF aircraft attacked an underground terrorist route in the 'Al-Ansar' mosque in the city of Jenin, which included a terrorist cell of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Since the beginning of the war, 727 wanted persons have been arrested of which over 480 are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.