Haaretz journalist Amira Hess was interviewed for the program Democracy Now and criticized Israel for its conduct in the war.

"I keep myself from crying in these terrible days, not much, but sometimes I cry when certain people talk about their grandfathers, Holocaust survivors," she began.

She also said in tears: "I also want to represent my dead parents who are Holocaust survivors and ask how the world stands by and does nothing to stop this terrible massacre."

"Nothing can justify what Israel, what my tax money is causing right now. I don't know if my tax money is behind the missiles that killed one of my best, beloved friends in Gaza."