The US Army's CENTCOM, which is responsible for the US forces in the Middle East, published footage of the missile and the UAV interceptions by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in the waters of the Red Sea.

New details of the incident were revealed yesterday, and according to a CNN report, the duration of the interception of the four cruise missiles and 15 UAVs launched by the Houthis, Iran's allies, lasted nine whole hours.

Tonight (Sunday), US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an increase in forces in the Mediterranean region "to strengthen the ability to respond to various incidents".

Among other things, Austin ordered the transfer of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its battle group to the area in addition to a THAAD missile interceptor battery and additional Patriot batteries.