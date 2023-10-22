Over the last day, the IDF destroyed infrastructure and terrorist operatives belonging to the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip.

Last night (Saturday), the IDF eliminated two terrorist operatives near the border fence and other terrorists.

At the same time, fighter jets attacked dozens of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, some of which were located in high-rise buildings. Throughout the day, dozens of tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses, headquarters, and operational military bases were destroyed.

Among the terrorist targets that were struck were several mosques used by the Hamas terrorist organization for military purposes.