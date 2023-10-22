Dr. Salem AlKetbiis a UAE political analyst

In a shocking and unwarranted escalation, the Palestinian Hamas movement orchestrated a surprise attack on Israel on October 9, 2023. This assault, with evident backing from Iran, included a barbaric massacre of civilians, and its consequences were dire, resulting in the tragic loss of over 1400 Israeli lives, while thousands more were wounded..

Israel swiftly responded to this reprehensible act with an extensive aerial campaign targeting Gaza. . Israel told Gazans to leave their homes to go several kilometers southward before the start of a planned ground attack in order to root out the Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels their civilians lack. The actions of Hamas militants and the ensuing Israeli airstrikes have raised profound concerns regarding the overall stability of the region.

Substantial evidence suggests that Iran, through its network of militias operating in various Arab countries, played a pivotal role in supporting the offensive launched by Hamas. Iran extended financial support, technical expertise, and military training to the Palestinian Arab organization. Reports from The Washington Post have indicated that the Palestinian Arab terrorists ruling Gaza who were responsible for the sudden attack on Israel had been planning it for over a year, with substantial support from Iranian allies. This support included military training, logistical assistance, and tens of millions of dollars allocated for the procurement of weapons.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau, previously acknowledged that his organization had received $70 million in military aid from Iran. Additionally, media reports have outlined Iran’s significant financial contributions to Hamas, amounting to billions of dollars over the years. Furthermore, it is widely acknowledged that Iran provided Hamas with the technical expertise necessary for the production of missiles and drones, including advanced guidance systems. Reports indicate that Iran supplied Hamas with the essential components and technology for these armaments and played a role in training Palestinian Arab engineers and technicians.

The orchestrated and meticulously planned nature of such a large-scale attack underscores that it did not occur randomly or suddenly. It necessitated deliberate preparation and organization, including advanced military tactics training conducted in Lebanese camps where technical advisors from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah played a significant role.

The attack launched by Hamas on Israel, with Iran’s support, carries several profound implications for the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict and regional stability. It highlights Iran’s readiness to utilize its proxy groups to target Israel, thereby undermining any regional stability. This perilous development may potentially engender a wider regional conflict, involving multiple actors and intensifying already heightened tensions. US President Joe Biden has unequivocally cautioned against any interference in the ongoing conflict, emphasizing, “This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching.”

Israel’s retaliatory response to the audacious and abhorrent act of Hamas was swift, extensive, and resolute. It resulted in the destruction of numerous Hamas facilities, including command centers and operational rooms, and the elimination of at least 1,500 of its fighters. The Israeli airstrikes also inflicted severe damage upon Gaza’s infrastructure and economy, raising legitimate concerns about the future of the strip.

In light of the foregoing, it is imperative for the international community to undertake requisite measures to deter Iran from its support of terrorist organizations and disruptive activities within the Middle East region. Steps must be taken to fortify Israel’s defenses against prospective attacks and to prevent the recurrence of past mistakes.

The normalization process with Saudi Arabia, though temporarily halted due to prevailing circumstances, remains an integral and pivotal endeavor. The suspension of this process has undoubtedly been a contributing factor in Iran’s instigation and greenlighting of the reprehensible act perpetrated by the Hamas movement. The resumption of normalization efforts has the potential to usher in a different and more prosperous era for the Middle East.

Recalling the congratulatory remarks of Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution, where he said “We kiss the foreheads and forearms of the clever masterminds of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’, as well as the Palestinian Arab youth, and we are proud of them. As for those who say that the latest epic was caused by non-Palestinians, they did not know the Palestinian people”, serves as a stark reminder of the regional implications of this incident. Without question, Hamas’ attack on Israel, orchestrated with the support of Iran, constitutes a grave escalation. The repercussions of this attack extend far and wide, casting a shadow over the prospects for peace and stability in the Middle East.

The international community must respond decisively to dissuade Iran from supporting terrorist organizations and work earnestly towards achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs—an objective that remains elusive, but is indispensable for the stability of the region.