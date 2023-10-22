Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Saturday called on the political echelon to define the goals of the "Swords of Iron" war.

"All the diplomatic moves that will come after the war should result in the affected towns returning to live with a sense of security, without fear of terrorism or additional rounds of fighting. They should know that their communities are safe and that their strengthening is a national priority,” said Lapid.

“The end of the campaign cannot stop at a military victory. It is necessary to achieve a change in reality and do so under the following conditions: The eradication of Hamas and Islamic Jihad from Gaza, the return of the hostages to their homes, Gaza will be governed by a different Palestinian leadership with the assistance of the Arab community, the thwarting of Hezbollah's strengthening and its removal from the border, and above all the rehabilitation and community and physical strengthening of the towns along the line of conflict," he added.