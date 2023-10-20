The IDF on Friday eliminated Mahmud Sabih, a senior Hamas terrorist who served as a senior engineer and unit head in Hamas’ projects and development department, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The department operated in order to increase Hamas' weapons capabilities, exchanging knowledge with terrorist organization across the Middle East, it added.

Mahmud Sabih operated to facilitate the transfer of information for Hamas in the production of weapons and UAVs, said the IDF.

Overnight Thursday, the IDF struck over a hundred operational targets belonging to Hamas terrorist organization, and killed a Hamas terrorist who took part in the murderous massacres in southern Israel.

The targets struck include an underground tunnel, weapon warehouses, and dozens of operational command centers.

During the strikes, Amjad Majed Muhammad Abu 'Odeh, a Hamas naval operative who took part in the massacre of Israeli civilians in southern Israel, was killed.

In addition, a terror squad belonging to the Hamas aerial array was neutralized in a targeted strike on Gaza City, after they attempted to fire rockets at a jet.

The forces also destroyed terror assets and weapons located in a mosque in the Jabaliya neighborhood, which was used as an observation post and staging ground by Hamas terrorists.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)