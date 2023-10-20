The IDF on Friday evening intercepted an aircraft that was headed toward Israeli airspace from Lebanese territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that there was no infiltration of Israeli air space.

“Additionally, a short while ago the IDF struck a Hezbollah post in which a terrorist cell was operating,” the statement added.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, three Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of the border with Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement. IDF aircraft struck the terrorists.

In addition, IDF snipers opened fire toward gunmen that were identified operating in the area of the border with Lebanon.

On Tuesday, four IDF soldiers were lightly injured after Hezbollah fired antitank missiles near the town of Shtula on the Lebanese border.

IDF troops responded to the terrorists' missile launch with artillery fire directed towards the source of the missiles.

