Israeli soldiers block roads near the border with the Gaza Strip

Hamas claimed on Friday evening it had freed two of the hostages it captured, citing “humanitarian reasons”.

The two are reportedly a woman and her daughter who hold US citizenship.

Israeli sources confirmed that the two are in the process of being freed to Egypt. Their identities are not known as of yet.

