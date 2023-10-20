The hierarchy of the Bet Hamikdash is composed of a triad of kohanim: the Kohen Gadol (High Priest), the Sgan kohen (assistant High Priest), and the Mashu’ach Milchama (the kohen anointed for war).

The Mashu’ach Milchama is anointed specifically for the purpose of addressing the troops before entering battle. The troops are awaiting the command to attack. Their weapons are sharp and effective. The goals are clear. The enemy is in sight, and the rush of adrenaline is raising the morale of the troops to a high, and their muscle sinews are taught. At this point, the Mashu’ach Milchama ascends the platform for all to see and hear.

Question:Why a kohen?

At this point right before the cannons boom, troops have to hear the message of the ranking military figure who will lead them in the charge; so why the message of a kohen?

Answer: The Mashu’ach Milchama, by his very presence, radiates the inescapable truth that all wars against Am Yisrael are fueled by the intent to annihilate the Jewish God.

Wars against us, from time immemorial, were and are intended by gentile enemies to eradicate from human consciousness the fact that the Creator chose the Jewish people over all others. They seek to turn reality into myth, attempting to falsify the facts that Hashem redeemed us from Egyptian slavery; presented us with His Torah, and appointed the Jewish nation as the eternal possessors of the Holy Land - Eretz Yisrael.

Every anti-Semite from ancient emperors to the lowest present day Jew hater is in fact denying these historic facts and seeks to eradicate and pervert the raison d’etre for the creation of the world.

Christianity tried for 2000 years and failed, and now Islam is trying. But they too will fail and pay the price of eternal damnation.

What does the Mashu’ach Milchama say to the troops?

Devarim 20,2-4:

2 When you are about to go into battle, the kohen shall come forward and address the nation (army). 3 He shall say: Hear, Israel: Today you are going into battle against your enemies. Do not be fainthearted or afraid; do not panic or be terrified by them. 4 For Hashem your God is the One who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.

The region of Azza (Gaza) is part of Biblical Eretz Yisrael. Our ground troops are preparing to enter Azza and cleanse it from the tuma (impurity) that has spread over that land.

There is no Mashu’ach Milchama today, but his message: Do not be fainthearted or afraid; do not panic or be terrified by them would be superfluous, because our holy troops are overflowing with the kohanic message, For Hashem your God is the One who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.

Hashem gives strength to His people, Hashem will bless His people with peace.

Rabbi Nachman Kahanais a Torah scholar, author, teacher and lecturer, Founder and Director of the Center for Kohanim, Co-founder of the Temple Institute, Co-founder of Atara Leyoshna – Ateret Kohanim, was rabbi of Chazon Yechezkel Synagogue – Young Israel of the Old City of Jerusalem for 32 years, and is the author of the 15-volume “Mei Menuchot” series on Tosefot, and 3-volume “With All Your Might: The Torah of Eretz Yisrael in the Weekly Parashah” (2009-2011), and “Reflections from Yerushalayim: Thoughts on the Torah, the Land and the Nation of Israel” (2019) as well as weekly parasha commentary available where he blogs at http://NachmanKahana.com



