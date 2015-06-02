At an online meeting convened by Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz with US Congress offices, Israel received resounding support for the legitimate right and even the obligation to bring down Hamas.

The group conversation included Congressman Andy Harris, and the offices of Congressman Bill Johnson and Strategic Forces Subcommittee Chairman Doug Lamborn, who crafted US policy on Israel’s Iron Dome and the enactment of the Taylor Force Act, which bans the US from transferring funds to organizations identified with terrorist organizations.

In the conversation, which lasted about an hour, the Binyamin Regional Council governor presented his colleagues with the situation in Israel and asked them to support Israel’s position so that Israel can act freely and with full force to subdue the Gaza Strip and eliminate Hamas from there, down to the last operative, whatever the cost.

Ganz described the events taking place in Israel and said that the number of Israelis murdered, relative to Israel’s population, is equivalent to a massacre of 50,000 people in the US.

The meeting participants said that they stand with Israel without any hesitation and that Israel has the obligation and the right to enter the Gaza Strip and destroy Hamas.

Congressman Andy Harris said, “The US has sent two carrier groups with a Marine expeditionary unit attached. We only have six deployed at any time. We're serious. We're 100% behind you. We understand what it means for the world, for our allies.

“I say thank you for standing up to terrorism. This can’t be negotiating, diplomacy has no role whatsoever. These enemies must be destroyed. You have the support of congress and the U.S. We're in this fight with you.”

Congressman Doug Lamborn, one of the leaders and molders of foreign policy in the US Congress, this year obtained Congress’s approval for $80 million in US aid for Israel’s Iron Dome missile interception system and $127 million for short-range ballistic missiles. Following the conversation, Lamborn’s national security advisor noted that Lamborn intends to raise the issue of Israel’s request for immediate aid and will start working today with the White House to make sure the funds are transferred right away.

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz summed up the meeting, saying, “The strong alliance between Israel and the US stems from our shared values. In the world and here, surrounding Israel, there is pure evil, and we must join forces to annihilate it. The encouragement from President Biden is very important, and we hope he will continue to support every action Israel takes. We must not let up for a moment. If we don’t send a clear, unequivocal message, Israel will be in danger and the axis of evil will know it can reach the US too.”

Ganz told the meeting that the council and the Jewish towns in Binyamin are prepared for the current emergency situation: “We are on full alert in all the towns and have received reinforcements from the Israel Defense Forces, to send a clear warning to the enemy – don’t mess with us. The Israeli people are strong and united, and can destroy this evil enemy.”

Ruthie Lieberman, political advisor to Governor Ganz: "Our friendships with Congressional leaders run deep. We talk on a daily basis, share updates, insights, fears and hopes. This is the real diplomacy. This is the way to shape policy and work together for the US and Israel. It's quiet, but effective. And no, we won't be shouting details from the rooftops, we prefer to just get the job done."

Eliana Passentin, of the Binyamin Region International Desk thanked Congressman Harris and the advisors for taking the time to join the meeting and emphasized the importance of preventing such atrocities in the future: “This can never ever happen again."

