Following a Friday afternoon air raid siren in the southern city of Ashdod, a local girl lost consciousness in her home and required medical intervention.

"During the Red Alert sirens that were in the Ashdod region, a report was received at MDA's 101 dispatch center about a girl who collapsed and lost consciousness immediately after the Red Alert sirens at a house in the city," a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson said.

"MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment, performed resuscitation operations that included the use of a defibrillator, and evacuated a 10-year-old girl to the hospital while performing resuscitation operations. When they arrived at the hospital, her heart began to beat again. "

Senior EMT at MDA Louise Rabinovitz said: "Immediately after the Red Alert sirens, we received a report at MDA about a girl who felt ill while in the safe area and moments after she left it she lost consciousness and collapsed."

"The EMT at the MDA dispatch center immediately began guiding the caller by phone on how to perform CPR operations, and we as an MICU team together with a doctor from Canada, a member of MDA's International Unit who came to Israel to volunteer during the war, continued the medical treatment and performed advanced CPR operations which included administering drugs, ventilations and giving an electric shock from the defibrillator.

"We battled to save her life for a long time and evacuated her while continuing to carry out CPR to the hospital, where her heart started beating again."