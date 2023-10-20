A document published Friday morning by the Palestinian Authority's religious affairs department, and revealed by the research departments of Kol Yehudi and the Regavim movement, details a series of instructions and messages for Friday sermons, including harsh inflammatory messages.

"We call upon our Palestinian people... the preservation of public and personal property is a religious and moral national duty... our Palestinian people, despite the pain and tragedies, cannot raise a white flag until the occupation is removed and the independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital," the document reads.

It also includes sentences from the Sharia Law, among them the anti-Semitic hadith inciting the murder of Jews: "The hour will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and the Muslims kill them, until the Jew hides behind the stones and trees and the stones or trees say, 'O Muslim, O servant of Allah, this is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.'"

Against the backdrop of Thursday night's announcement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not considering Israeli control of Gaza as a goal for the current war, and that the possibility of control being handed over to the Palestinian Authority is on the table, the Regavim movement responded: "This document is blatant and further proof that there is no fundamental difference between the goals of Hamas and the goals of the Palestinian Authority, which is also interested in one thing: the murder of Jews wherever they are, and the elimination of Jews from all over the country."

"It is the duty of the State of Israel to prevent incitement from sermons in mosques. The document is a declaration of war for all intents and purposes. We must not fall under the illusion that the Palestinian Authority is different from Hamas, and the thought of giving them control over Gaza is dangerous and irresponsible.

"The explicit call for incitement joins the line of statements of support for the murderous attack on Simchat Torah and the salary payments to the murderers and their families, including the murderers of the babies and the communities near the Gaza border and in the south.

:These messages will lead directly to attacks and murder, it is forbidden and dangerous to allow them to exist," the Regavim statement concluded.