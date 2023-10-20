Early on Friday afternoon, three Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of the border with Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement.

IDF aircraft struck the terrorists.

In addition, IDF snipers opened fire toward gunmen that were identified operating in the area of the border with Lebanon.

On Tuesday, four IDF soldiers were lightly injured after Hezbollah fired antitank missiles near the town of Shtula on the Lebanese border.

The IDF forces responded to the terrorists' missile launch with artillery fire directed towards the source of the missiles.

Also on Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi warned, "This is really a war for our home, for our citizens, for our sovereignty, for our deterrence, and that's why we will do everything."

"We need to get to the point where there will be a victory every time we meet the enemy. If Hezbollah makes this kind of mistake and attacks, it faces annihilation."