The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF announced the successful arrival of an additional cargo plane at Ramon Airport near Eilat earlier this morning (Friday).

The cargo consisted of a comprehensive array of military supplies, including military ambulances, medical equipment for IDF use, and various other resources aimed at enhancing readiness capabilities.

This plane is the 45th aircraft to have landed in Israel as part of a highly coordinated initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces.