According to a report on Fox News, the Hamas terrorists likely used North Korean weapons during the massive attack on southern Israel. The report is based on analysis and various evidence including a videos filmed by the terrorist and weapons seized by Israel.

Fox News emphasized that North Korea has previously denied selling arms to Hamas.

One of the weapons that is probably from North Korea, is the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade. The report explained that the weapon is a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles.

Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey said to Fox News: "It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas".

In addition, the videos show that the terrorists used North Korea's Bulsae guided anti-tank missile, North Korea's Type 58 self-loading rifle.

Weapons expert N.R. Jenzen-Jones, director of the consultancy Armament Research Services, said to the Associated Press: "North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies."