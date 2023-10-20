FOX News host Sean Hannity attacked the Biden administration on his TV show and focused on the decision from before the attack to provide aid to the Palestinians.

"You've got to be kidding me", Hannity said, "Does he really believe the money will go to the Palestinian people? And let us not forget, their elected representatives are the group Hamas, the group Hamas has in their charter the destruction of Israel as one of their top goals. That money will almost certainly end up in the hands of Hamas".

Hannity mentioned that he visited the underground tunnels of the Hamas. "They are sophisticated. The architecture is sophisticated cement and long miles and miles, 100 feet underground. It's all over going from Gaza to Israel. It's insane what they have done with the money that was otherwise earmarked for hospitals and infrastructure and schools. Now they spent that money. Why? To plan, plot, scheme to kill more Israelis, to take more Israelis hostage".